International manufacturing company opens its European headquarters in Warwick
The business says it has outgrown its old premises after a successful few years of trading
An international manufacturing company has officially opened its European headquarters in Warwick
Gallagher, which makes security protection products, has now completed its move off Agincourt Road, near Longbridge Island.
“We’re so excited to officially be in our new building, and we can’t wait to welcome our partners and customers,” said Richard Huison, regional general manager for UK and Europe.
“We’ve grown at an impressive rate in recent years and fast outgrew our current premises."
Gallagher now operates offices and warehouses in 10 countries across the globe, with more than 1,300 Gallagher employees based throughout the world.