Inquest opens into the death of Warwick boss

The boss of a major telecommunications company in Warwick died when he lost control of his motorcycle, a coroners court has been told today (Friday).

Mark Plato, 59, CEO of Telent, which is based in Warwick, had been approaching a bend on the A143 at Stradishall at about 8am on September 8 when the rear wheel of his bike lost grip, spun around and he was thrown onto the side of the road near Highpoint Prison.

Today (Friday) Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard that Mr Plato, who lived in Stock Road, Billericay, suffered serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Senior Coroners Officer Julie Leacock said no other vehicles had been involved in the accident.

Senior Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley formally opened the inquest before adjourning the hearing until March to allow the completion of enquiries and reports.