In photos: The winners of the first ever Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards

An evening of celebration shone a light on some of the region’s best hospitality businesses in the finals of the first ever Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards last week.

In partnership with Warwickshire County Council, Coventry BID and Visit Coventry, the first live local awards event since lockdown brought together more than 40 businesses vying for success across 15 food and drink categories.

The winners were:

Best Artisan Drink Producer: Dhillons Brewery, Coventry

Best Artisan Food Producer: Price’s Spices, Leamington

Best Café/Coffee Shop: Warwick Street Kitchen, Leamington

Chef/Cook of the Year (Sponsored by Aubrey Allen): Tobias Reutt, of Earlsdon

Supper Club

Best Food/Drink Experience (sponsored by NFU Mutual): Bread For Life,

Warwick

Best Farm Shop: Hilltop Farm, Leamington

Best Independent Business (sponsored by Warwickshire County Council):

Proof Bakery, Coventry

Newcomer Award (sponsored by CWLEP): Pasta Brothers, Bishops Tachbrook

Pub or Bar of the Year: Dhillons Brewery, Coventry

Restaurant of the Year: Turmeric Gold, Coventry

Street Food Trader of the Year: Stripclub Street Food

Express To Success Award (sponsored by Comesto): Joint winners: Price’s Spices, Leamington and Swirls Gelato, Leamington.

Covid Resilience Award (Sponsored by Visit Coventry): Hoorays Gelato, Stratford-upon-Avon

Foodie Champion (Sponsored by The Leamington and Warwick Courier Series):

The Barn Kitchen, Leamington

The Godiva Award (Sponsored by Coventry BID): Dhillon’s Brewery

Click here to read the about all the winners.

Here are some photos of the winners, taken by David Fawbert Photography.

1. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards Warwick Street Kitchen in Leamington won the award for Cafe/Coffee Shop of the Year. Photo: David Fawbert Photography Buy photo

2. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards Valentine Smith of Comesto presents Hilltop Farm team with their Best Farm Shop award Photo: David Fawbert Photography Buy photo

3. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards Courier and Weekly News editor Phil HIbble presents the Foodie Champion award to The Barn Kitchen. Photo: David Fawbert Photography Buy photo

4. Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards Jonathan Smith of Talk Business UK hosted the evening Photo: David Fawbert Photography Buy photo