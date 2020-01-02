HS2 launches survey for feedback on the project's design

Officials for the high-speed rail - HS2 - published its Common Design Elements yesterday (Thursday January 2).

While the outcome of the Oakervee review of HS2 is still awaited officials are now seeking feedback on the Common Design Elements.

Kenilworth Town Cllr Richard Dickson said: "This seems to be prejudging the outcome of the review. I've asked HS2 for an explanation."

The Common Design Elements are parts of the railway with a standardised appearance which will give the railway a recognisable look.

Officials say the Common Design Elements will also make building HS2 more efficient. They include frequently used structures, such as bridge piers and parapets, as well as line side noise barriers.

Have your say

HS2 officials would like feedback on the design of HS2’s Common Design Elements.

People can complete an online survey. The survey closes at 11pm on Thursday January 30.

HS2 has designed the Common Design Elements based on: the job they need to do as part of the railway; its design policy; and discussions with the local planning authorities.

HS2 officials said in its release: "We want to hear your thoughts about some of the detailed aspects of our designs. This will help us with the final stages of our design work."

They want to hear what people think about three different Common Design Elements:

- parapets (part of bridges and viaducts);

- piers (another part of bridges and viaducts); and

- line side noise barriers (used to compensate for the sound of high speed trains).

These Common Design Elements will not exist in isolation. They will be part of HS2, which will include other structures like security fencing, landscaping and operational equipment.

There are some aspects of the designs that they can’t change. For example, they will all be made of concrete, making them durable enough that we won’t need to replace or maintain them as often in the future.

Settings

For each common design element they need to understand the community’s priorities in different settings. They have broken the different settings down into:

- Urban settings (built-up areas and city centre locations)

- Rural settings (smaller towns and villages, open countryside and agricultural areas)

- Transport corridor settings (where HS2 runs alongside existing main roads, motorways, railways and waterways)

When filling in the online survey you’ll be asked about your priorities for each type of common design element in these three settings.