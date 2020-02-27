'Homeless' pod to be display at Christian Resources Exhibition in Stoneleigh Park

It may be just 8 feet by 6 feet – with bed, toilet and USB socket – but for a homeless person it’s a potential life saver.

The Amazing Grace Spaces pod – officially an urban emergency sleeping hut – will be on display at next week’s Christian Resources Exhibition held on March 4 to 5 at the National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre (NAEC) in Stoneleigh Park.

And the man behind the project, Stuart Johnson from Llanwern, Newport in South Wales, is keen to find churches prepared to donate a car parking space on which to locate one of his creations.

Stuart, who is delighted two churches have already ordered pods, said: "I cannot believe no one has come up with this solution before. They are not the final answer, but while someone is waiting for permanent accommodation, they know they are safe from bullying or injury or losing the few possessions they may have.

"They also give members of a church the opportunity to minister to them in a loving and caring manner."

One person intrigued by the idea is ‘Honest’ John from Coventry who has been homeless three times over the years.

‘Honest’ John said: "I’m looking forward to seeing it at Stoneleigh Park. The first time I ended up on the streets I was scared, didn’t know what to do or where to go.

"I was hungry but God showed me where the soup kitchens were. I felt unclean, I was guided towards some free showers. I’d say the most important bit of advice I’d give people in my situation is to read Jeremiah 29:11: 'I know what I’m doing. I have it all planned out, plans to take care of you, not abandon you, plans to give you the future you hope for.'"

To be opened by TV presenter Timmy Mallett, the two-day Christian Resources Exhibition Midlands 2020, often dubbed the 'ideal church show', returns to the region for the first time in five years.

All floor space was sold with weeks to go and more than 150 charities, missions and church suppliers will display everything from heating systems to evangelistic puppets, lighting to pilgrimages, candles to computers.

Clergy on the Catwalk (11am, Wednesday March 4) will feature the latest in ecclesiastical clothing, modelled by up to a dozen clergy from the West Midlands.

A series of 30 practical seminars, given by both regional and national experts, will cover issues of vital concern to an expected 2500 local church leaders and members.

The opening hours for the Christian Resources Exhibition will be 10am to 5pm on Wednesday March 4 and 10am to 4.30pm on Thursday.

Visit www.creonline.co.uk for more information.