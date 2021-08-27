Historic Leamington building converted into a 'community work hub' to meet people's changing working patterns after lockdown

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, cut the ribbon on August 26 to officially open CornHub at 54 Willes Road. Photo by Dave Hastings, dhPhoto.

An historic Leamington building has been turned into a 'community work hub' to meet people's changing work patterns after lockdown.

The business offers either full time, or daily, desk rental and a local conference venue for team or client meetings.

Graham Duncan talks to Matt Western MP at the official opening of CorbHub. Photo by Dave Hastings, dhPhoto.

The name comes from the historic Corn Store sign on the building, next to the Sainsbury’s Local.

The business was set up by husband and wife team Graham Duncan and Caroline Kempner after the private sale of Graham's business to a Luxembourg based group.

Graham said: "Working from home has been a growing trend, our shared experience of COVID and of closed central offices have simply accelerated it.

"This “new normal” is akin to women at work after the First World War. Yes, the immediate reason why so many women entered the workplace passed, however, many women enjoyed a pay check and were proven more than capable.

"So, with the pandemic, as it passes (we hope) many have found a new pattern of work, more centered around home, family and community, something to be retained and to which The CornHub is a response."

"As the previous home of software business, servicing the financial sector, the building was already well equipped as a work place.

"Our own team had been largely based outside of Leamington, so the conference room has long been a venue for periodic face-to-face meetings for a remote team. It also served as a client meeting venue for major international banks."