Here are the winners of the Leamington Business Awards 2019

A huge celebration to say thank you to the Leamington business community took place last night (Friday November 15).

The sixth Leamington Business Awards attracted a showcase of talent from across the town at the Royal Pump Rooms.

This year's event was organised by Leamington Business Forum and the night raised more than £5,000 for four local charities.

The Courier was part of the night and we will bring you full coverage with photos - but in the meantime here are a round-up of last night's winners.

Leamington Legend award (in memory of Gerry McManus, established by BID Leamington): Archie and Marianne Pitts

New Business of the Year (sponsored by Lodders Solictors LLP)

Winner: Bluebasil

Highly commended: Reyousable

Business and the Community Award (sponsored by Royal Priors Shopping Centre)

Winner: Wright Hassall

Customer Service Excellence Award (sponsored by The Box Factory)

Winner: Modern Homes

Highly Commended: Leamington Therapy

Warwick District Charity of the Year (sponsored by Aubrey Allen)

Winner: P3 Charity

Highly commended: Young People First

Young Person of the Year (sponsored by IAPS)

Winner: Aaron Watkinson (Motionhouse)

Highly Commended: Francesca Robson and Nicole De Barra (Way Ahead Project)

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Bravissimo)

Winner: Playground Games

South Warwickshire Achievement of the Year (sponsored by Tara & Co)

Winner: Springfield Mind

Innovation of the Year (sponsored by Withers and Rogers)

Winner: 3S Knowledge Ltd

Outstanding Achievement of the Year (sponsored by The Kingsley School)

Winner: Leamington Art in the Park

Independent Business of the Year (sponsored by HB&O)

Winner: Lockwoods Ski and Outdoor

Highly commended: Unleashed Cycles

Property Business of the Year (sponsored by Bellagio Stone)

Winner: AC Lloyd

People's Choice (sponsored by the Leamington Courier)

Winner: Temperance

Business of the Year (judges' choice): AC Lloyd