Here are the winners of the Leamington Business Awards 2019

A huge celebration to say thank you to the Leamington business community took place last night (Friday November 15).
The sixth Leamington Business Awards attracted a showcase of talent from across the town at the Royal Pump Rooms.
This year's event was organised by Leamington Business Forum and the night raised more than £5,000 for four local charities.
The Courier was part of the night and we will bring you full coverage with photos - but in the meantime here are a round-up of last night's winners.
Leamington Legend award (in memory of Gerry McManus, established by BID Leamington): Archie and Marianne Pitts
New Business of the Year (sponsored by Lodders Solictors LLP)
Winner: Bluebasil
Highly commended: Reyousable
Business and the Community Award (sponsored by Royal Priors Shopping Centre)
Winner: Wright Hassall
Customer Service Excellence Award (sponsored by The Box Factory)
Winner: Modern Homes
Highly Commended: Leamington Therapy
Warwick District Charity of the Year (sponsored by Aubrey Allen)
Winner: P3 Charity
Highly commended: Young People First
Young Person of the Year (sponsored by IAPS)
Winner: Aaron Watkinson (Motionhouse)
Highly Commended: Francesca Robson and Nicole De Barra (Way Ahead Project)
Employer of the Year (sponsored by Bravissimo)
Winner: Playground Games
South Warwickshire Achievement of the Year (sponsored by Tara & Co)
Winner: Springfield Mind
Innovation of the Year (sponsored by Withers and Rogers)
Winner: 3S Knowledge Ltd
Outstanding Achievement of the Year (sponsored by The Kingsley School)
Winner: Leamington Art in the Park
Independent Business of the Year (sponsored by HB&O)
Winner: Lockwoods Ski and Outdoor
Highly commended: Unleashed Cycles
Property Business of the Year (sponsored by Bellagio Stone)
Winner: AC Lloyd
People's Choice (sponsored by the Leamington Courier)
Winner: Temperance
Business of the Year (judges' choice): AC Lloyd