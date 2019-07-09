Do you know a business in Leamington that deserves praise?

Nominations are now open for the sixth Leamington Business Awards which is set to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

And this year, the Courier is proud to put its name to a new category - The People’s Choice Award.

This is for a business that deserves special praise for going out of its way to serve the local community.

The awards are for the first time being organised by the Leamington Business Forum.

Set up in 2014, the awards champion and celebrate the work of local businesses, individuals and organisations while also raising vital funds for local charities, culminating with a glittering black-tie ceremony on November 15.

Returning to its previous home, this year’s ceremony will take place at the newly renovated Royal Pump Rooms which has recently been acquired by Just Inspire Events. And it will be presided over by master of ceremonies, Dave Sharpe.

Businesses have the opportunity to enter 12 categories: New Business of the Year; Business and Community Award; Customer Service Excellence Award; Young Person of the Year Award; Employer of the Year; South Warwickshire Achievement of the Year; Innovation of the Year; Outstanding Achievement of the Year; Independent Business of the Year; Property Business of the Year, Warwick District Charity of the Year and The People’s Choice Award.

A winner from all the categories will also be selected for the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award – Business of the Year.

Jonathan Smith of the Leamington Business Forum, and a former awards judge, said: “The Leamington Business Awards is specifically designed to suit businesses of all sizes and stages. The broad range of categories means there is something to suit everyone, including specific awards for non-profit making organisations and new start-ups.

“For the first time last year, organisations outside Leamington had the chance to enter the South Warwickshire Achievement Awards and this year we have also introduced the Warwick District Charity of the Year Award and the Property Business of the Year Award while the Young Person of the Year Award was open to 16-26-year-olds.”

Awards sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Jonathan Smith at: leamingtonbusinessawards@gmail.com or Jon@Leamington BusinessForum.co.uk

To nominate a business, visit https://www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-a-business

Further details about the awards categories and how to nominate are available at: www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk

ENTERING THE PEOPLE’S AWARD

For The People’s Choice Award, we are looking for a business that has brought something different, or done something special, for the town. Email your nomination, and give your reasons in no more than 100 words, directly to the deputy editor at philip.hibble@jpimedia.co.uk. Or you can nominate through the Leamington Business Awards website, where you can also nominate businesses in all the other categories: https://www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-a-business

Nominations close on Friday August 9.