Decision expected tonight (Tuesday) on whether to demolish former Mothercare store and build a new Aldi supermarket between Leamington and Warwick

Plans to build a new Aldi store between Leamington and Warwick will be discussed tonight (Tuesday).

The supermarket chain has put forward plans to demolish the building previously occupied by Mothercare in the Leamington Shopping Park and build a new store on the site - close to its current store, which it will close if the plans are approved.

Ahead of tonight's planning meeting, council officers at Warwick District Council's planning department have recommended that councillors approve the plans, subject to money being agreed for cycle 'infrastructure improvements'.

A computer generated image of what the new Aldi store might look like.

We will be covering the meeting and let you know what happens.

The new plans include a 1,315 sq m store with 170 car parking spaces which will be shared with the neighbouring retail unit.