Award-winning Ale Rooms and Gin Bar launches in Kenilworth

Two West Midlands’ entrepreneurs behind the award-winning Ale Rooms and Gin Bar have launched a branch in Kenilworth following a £100,000 investment.

The new pub, which is on the site of the former Gallery venue in Smalley Place, has been opened by Mark Caldicott and business partner Craig Woodley who plan to replicate the success of The Ale Rooms and Wine Bar in Knowle.

Owners Mark Caldicott (left) and Craig Woodley toast the launch of the new Ale Rooms and Gin Bar in Kenilworth. Photo submitted.

Since Mark initially launched the concept more than two years ago, the Ale Rooms has won several Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) awards.

Mark and Craig will be showcasing several local breweries with new, different beers being introduced on a weekly basis. Alongside the ale range, customers will be able to choose from more than 50 different gin brands, wines, champagne and prosecco, artisan rums, vodkas and bottled lagers and ciders.

As well as hand-pulled beers people will also be able to sample Kenilworth Special Ale which has been exclusively produced for the Ale Rooms by the Green Duck Brewery.

Mark Caldicott, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring our award winning concept to Kenilworth and are looking forward to welcome those customers who enjoyed the Gallery as well attracting new ones who want to enjoy everything a great local offers.

"As well as buying the lease, we’ve spent a considerable sum on installing a new bar and refurbishing the interior with the aim of creating a venue which will have broad appeal to local customers as well as visitors to Kenilworth.”

Up to half a dozen new staff have also been taken on to help run the new operation which has capacity for 100 customers over its two floors, plus an outside seating area which is expected to be popular during the warmer spring and summer months.