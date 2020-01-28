Arrested Stop HS2 campaigners return to Welsh Road work site near Leamington

The number of Stop HS2 campaigners has grown to more than 60 at the Welsh Road work site near Leamington for the high-speed rail.

Protesters started a camp at the Welsh Road location last Thursday in an effort to stop HS2 workers from felling the trees and hedgerows in the area between Offchurch and Bascote.

People from all across the country, including protesters from Extinction Rebellion UK and the Stop HS2 campaign, have responded to a call to help made on social media to the Welsh Road work site.

Warwickshire Police were called to the Welsh Road HS2 work site yesterday (Monday January 27) where three protesters were arrested.

One of the three people arrested, Matt Bishop, who was the founder of the the Cubbington Wood Protection camp, returned this morning (Tuesday January 28) after spending Monday afternoon in a cell.

Police confirmed two women and a man were arrested for aggravated trespass or breach of the peace.

Stop HS2 campaigner at Welsh Road near Offchurch and Leamington

All three people were released by police yesterday.

Protesters say the works, which include clearing hedge rows and felling trees, should not be taking place while the government decides whether or not to proceed with the high-speed rail project.

Matt Bishop said: "HS2 turned out with a large security force yesterday. We tried to stand in the way of the fencing materials being put up so they'd have to physically remove us. Then the police were called.

"We were arrested for breach of the peace and held in cells for the day. Several police officers told us 'if it wasn't for their uniforms they would be standing with us.'

Tents at the Welsh Road camp with police cars in the background

"Our goal is to stop the countryside from being destroyed."