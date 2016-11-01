War centenary marked with music and poetry at Loft Theatre in Leamington

The horror of war and the courage of soldiers are commemorated in a special show at the Loft Theatre in Leamington on Sunday, November 6.

The Men Who Marched Away features acclaimed musicians Chris Green and Sophie Matthews, who use music and song to tell the story of the First World War and the men who left their homes and families to fight and die in the mud of the trenches.

The production mixes soldiers’ songs, music hall numbers and war poems set to new music and original compositions.

It features a host of wartime standards such as Pack Up Your Troubles, Tipperary and Goodbyee, in addition to new musical settings of poems by lesser-known war poets such as May Wedderburn Cannen and C Fox-Smith.

The performance starts at 8pm.

Visit www.loft-theatre.co.uk or call 800360 to book. Tickets are also available from the box office on the night.