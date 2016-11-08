Two top comics on one night in Leamington

Professional ‘grumpy old woman’ Jenny Eclair beings her amusing musings on ageing to Leamington next week.

The comedian, novelist and actor is known to millions through frequent television appearances on shows including Loose Women, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, Splash and Grumpy Old Women.

She appears at on the main stage of the Spa Centre on Thursday November 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £17.50.

The same night, Live at the Apollo and Radio 4 star Hal Cruttenden performs in the Spa Centre’s studio. t

Hal is back ranting about what he considers to be the real evils of the modern world – over-sharing on social media and the 5:2 diet.

Hal has appeared on The Royal Variety Performance, Would I Lie To You? The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Live At The Palladium and Have I Got News For You.

Hal takes to the stage at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £18.

Call 334418 to book or for more information.