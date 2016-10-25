Topicality at its freshest from actor and comic Omid Djalili in Leamington show

Award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili brings his new show to Leamington tomorrow (Saturday).

In Schmuck For A Night, Omid tries to make sense of the world around him – with Omid warning audiences “it’ll be so current that sometimes they won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV”.

As a stand-up and acclaimed actor, Omid’s credits range from Hollywood movies and television to live productions on the West End stage. He has appeared on UK and US television, and starred in films such as the Golden Globe and Oscar nominated Shaun the Sheep Movie, Mr Nice, Gladiator, Sex And The City 2, The Mummy and The Infidel.

Omid has also just been cast in Disney’s new live-action production of The Nutcracker, which he will be filming alongside the tour.

On TV recently, Omid has been seen in the BBC Four series Going Forward with Jo Brand, as well as making appearances in Dickensian for BBC One and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man for Sky One.

This August, Omid produced an Edinburgh Fringe show called Iraq Out & Loud, which saw almost 1,500 comedians and members of the public read the entirety of the Chilcot Report for 24 hours a day, over 12 days. This memorable production was awarded the Panel Prize at Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

The show starts at 8pm. Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or call 334418.