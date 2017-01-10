Top music talent for new season in Leamington and Warwick

World-renowned musicians are heading to Warwickshire as Leamington Music’s series of concerts resumes for 2017.

Soprano Dame Emma Kirkby, known worldwide as “the voice of early music”, joins the Chelys Consort of Viols on Tuesday January 24 in St Mary’s Church, Warwick for an evening of music by the great Elizabethan composer John Dowland and his contemporaries.

The monthly series in St Mary’s church continues on Tuesday February 14 when The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments plays mainly 17th century music on some extraordinary instruments, such as the nyckelharpa, tromba marina and viola bastarda. The final concert in the Warwick series will be given a month later by The Brook Street Band with music by Bach, Handel and Telemann.

The International String Quartet series at the Pump Room in Leamington sees the Royal Quartet from Poland come to play in the town on Friday January 27, its sixth time here since its debut in 2005. BBC Radio 3 will record the Royal’s programme which has quartets by Mozart framing two works from the 1980s by Philip Glass and the Polish composer Gorecki.

The Pump Room hosts the Stamic Quartet from the Czech Republic on Friday February 24 and the Brodsky Quartet, which is British, a month later.

Leamington Music has organised five concerts at the Spa Centre during February and March. O Duo, the percussionists Oliver Cox and Owen Gunnell, visit on Wednesday February 8 to give their programme Crash, Bang, Wallop! at 2pm for schools and then at 7 30 an evening concert, Bubbling Bach to Bongo Fury.

On Wednesday March 1 the Borealis Saxophone Quartet will play in the Studio in a programme mixing original works for saxophone quartet and classics by Bach, Barber and Gershwin. Ensemble 360 comes for its annual visit on Sunday March 19, with a Family Concert in the morning – Paul Rissmann’s The Chimpanzees of Happytown, best suited for ages three to seven – and a large scale chamber concert in the afternoon with popular works by Mozart and Beethoven.

Tickets for all these concerts are on sale at www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or by calling 334418.

Full details can also be found on www.leamingtonmusic.org