Top dance company to take show to Warwick

Leamington dance company Motionhouse takes its family show Scattered to the Bridge House Theatre in Warwick this month.

A company of seven dancers use Motionhouse’s highly physical style against a backdrop of digital imagery as film and live performance interact.

The production explores our relationship with water, from plunging into an ocean and tumbling down a waterfall to sliding on an avalanche.

Kevin Finnan, Motionhouse’s artistic director, and choreographer and movement director for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, said: “Our aim is to produce exciting and enjoyable shows – we want our audiences to be stimulated and moved by our work.”

Scattered has previously toured to much acclaim in the UK and Europe, China, Japan, Macau and the USA. The Times has described their work as “practically jet-propelled – – the quicksilver cast almost never stops moving,” while the Guardian saying they “leave their audiences gobsmacked” and the Observer hailing them for having “corned the high impact end of the market”.

Motionhouse is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The show comes to the Bridge Theatre’s Warwick Hall in Myton Road on Thursday February 16 and Friday February 17. It starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions.

Visit www.bridg-ehousetheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.