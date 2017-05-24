Top acts lined up for Warwick Folk Festival

Warwick Folk Festival returns this summer with a heavyweight line up of folk stars from around the world.

The colourful event, now in its 38th year, is headlined by the uniquely entertaining Australian Spooky Men’s Chorale and Oysterband, who are celebrating 40 years in the business.

There will be music from around the globe including award winning Goitse from Ireland and Gaelica from Venezuela, along with the first folk-comedy night and a unique Thursday night evening with DJ and journalist Andy Kershaw.

The weekend festival will feature the very best in contemporary and traditional folk arts from the UK and beyond. Music fans can enjoy a full programme of energetic ceilidhs, concerts, singarounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances or full-on gigs.

Visitors can soak up the atmosphere, sit in the beer tent and watch the world go by or join in the sessions, shop in the craft stalls, learn a new skill in the workshops programme, taste tempting street food from around the world, or relax with friends in the wine and cocktail bar.

This year there will be more for families with circus skills, storytelling, theatre and crafts, plus a programme of workshops spanning music, song, arts and even stargazing.

The festival runs from Thursday, July 27, to Sunday, July 30. It will be based at Warwick School, but events will also take place at various venues throughout the town.

Festival director Dick Dixon said: “We have some fantastic headline acts this year plus another packed programme of events.”

There will also be an array of colourful dance displays, pub music sessions and open air concerts in the town centre.

People with a CV34 postcode can claim a 20 per cent discount on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and evening tickets from Thursday, June 1. To book online, use code CV342017.

Visitors to the festival can choose from Friday to Sunday tickets, Thursday to Sunday tickets or just visit for the day, with under-10s going free. Tickets cost from £19 for a concert or from £107 for the weekend.

Tickets can be booked online and over the phone at the Bridge House Theatre box office. Visit www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk for more information.