Strictly star, top comics and TV favourites heading to Leamington for new Spa Centre season

An array of household names have been lined up for the new season at the Spa Centre.

This spring season will open with entertainment veterans Cannon & Ball and their comedy play The Dressing Room, written by Bobby Ball. The variety show is suitable for all the family.

Ruby Wax brings her new show Mindfulness to the venue

The Circus of Horrors is back celebrating its 21st anniversary and features an amalgamation of bizarre, brave and beautiful acts all woven into an ‘Alice in Horror-land’ type story. Also kicking off the season is Ruby Wax with her show Mindfulness.

Comedy this season will include stand up favourites Justin Moorhouse, Miles Jupp and in-demand comedian Jonathan Pie, while families can enjoy the return of CBeebies favourite and BAFTA award winning Justin Fletcher when he returns with Justin’s Party, a new show packed full of songs, dances and games. Outlandish comedians The Noise Next Door will bring an hour of punchlines and songs all mixed together with their trademark off-the-cuff antics perfect for all the family.

The venue will be screening a collection of short films from the BANFF Mountain Film Festival, which follows the expeditions of some of the world’s most incredible adventurers, and will host an evening with explorer Levison Wood.

There will be plenty of light entertainment this season with Psychic Sally returning to the Spa Centre and Strictly Come Dancing fans will be in awe when Pasha Kovalev dances the night away with guest dancers, costumes and chat for all the family.

Music fans can enjoy soothing sounds from the Borealis Saxophone Quartet, and a special music concert for families, The Chimpanzees of Happytown, performed by Ensemble 360 in association with Leamington Music.

The new season brochure will be out this month. Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk for more information.