Rumours spread in hit farce coming to Kenilworth

A hit comedy farce from the pen of one of the world's most acclaimed playwrights comes to the Priory Theatre in Kenilworth next month.

Rumours, by Neil Simon, runs from September 6 to 16.

It begins with an elegant dinner for eight to celebrate Vivian and Charley Brooke’s wedding anniversary on a summer's evening. As the guests arrive they find their host Charley, a prominent government minister, in his bedroom too dazed to explain what has happened to him or why his wife Vivien appears to be missing. Preparations for the party appear to have begun but the domestic help are nowhere to be found.

Rumours is the first farce Neil Simon penned. After its success on Broadway in 1988, the author wrote this ‘British’ version of the play.

The evening revolves around the guests’ frantic efforts to spare their friend, and themselves, from scandal. Accidental gunshots, guests injured in a car accident, arguments and rumours add to the madness of the nigh - all that, and a visit from the police.

There are three new members making their debut on the Priory stage. Ray Arber and Khayati Patel as the law enforcers and Steph Stradling as the wife of Charley’s best friend Ken, played by Chris Cortopassi, with familiar faces Cara Gould, Dan Cowan, Claire Griggs and Steve Vent playing guests at the party together with Ruth Jones and Kevin Coughlan.

Director Chris Sharpe said: “Farce is not always easy to perfect but the cast have embraced this script with great gusto. We have had plenty of fun in rehearsals and promise a slick journey from the sublime to ridiculous as we present Neil Simon at his very best. I hope you will come along to see the show and check out the Rumours!”

Visit priorytheatre.co.uk to book.