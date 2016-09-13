See if your tastes match our civic leaders’ in Leamington exhibition

The Association of Midland Artists will be holding a very competitive exhibition at Althorpe Studios & Gallery in Leamington this weekend.

The association has invited three dignitaries to select their favourite artworks from the exhibition, which includes works of some of the areas’s best fine artists – several of whom have exhibited nationally.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Ann Morrison, Cllr Kristie Naimo and Warwick and Leamington MP Chris White will announce the winners on Sunday September 18 during the prize giving ceremony. The prizes are gift vouchers for Chrome Yellow art supplies shop in High Street, Leamington.

Association chairman Katharine Barker said: “We are so honoured by the support from our notables.

“There are so many working artists in Leamington and surrounding areas delivering high quality works. We are delighted that their works in this showcase will be judged by Ann, Kristie and Chris.”

Visitors can also vote for their favourite artwork during the exhibition. The People’s Choice will also be announced during the prize-giving ceremony on Sunday.

This show represents a variety of themes and media forms, such as painting, printing, ceramics, sculpture and mixed media. All works are for sale.

The Association of Midland Artists was set up in 1985 and currently has more than 60 members, most of whom live in Warwick district. The association is concerned with the production and appreciation of contemporary art. Painters, sculptors, printmakers and potters are encouraged to become members.

Visit www.associationofmidlandartists.org.uk for more information.