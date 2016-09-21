Search

Season to mark a decade of Leamington Music

The Carducci Quartet will play works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Beethoven

The Carducci Quartet will play works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich and Beethoven

Leamington Music celebrates its tenth anniversary next month with the first of a season of concerts by string quartets.

Component:1.7589677.1474446247, , ,$mergedBody