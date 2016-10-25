No doubt about the comic talent of Dane with Warwick Arts Centre show

Critically acclaimed comedian Dane Baptiste is bringing his hit new show Reasonable Doubts to Warwick Arts Centre this weekend.

Dane has recently recorded his own BBC Three sitcom, Sunny D, and has appeared on Live at the Apollo.

The past 12 months have been non-stop for Dane. He enjoyed success with his debut show Citizen Dane, for which he was nominated for Best Newcomer in both the Foster’s Comedy Awards and again in this year’s Chortle, and has completed two sold out runs at The Soho Theatre.

Now Dane is on his own UK tour of Reasonable Doubts, which has already been met with sold-out audiences and critical acclaim.

His new show is all about doubt. Dane’s life has changed in the past 12 months, and he has achieved things that he had previously only ever dreamt about.

But now he has doubts and is questioning everything, including his status as a black comic.

He claims that with the advent of reality TV it seems that no one wants a regular career - everyone wants to be famous. Each generation preaches to the other. No one cares about religion anymore - we all worship technology. He has doubts about where we are going as a civilisation.

Dane’s show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are £13. Visit www.warwickartscentre.co.uk or call 024 7652 4524 to book.