Night of inspirational fun as Side by Side returns to Leamington

One of the most inspirational and uplifting shows on the county’s theatrical calendar returns to Leamington this week.

Warwickshire’s Side by Side Theatre for adults with and without learning difficulties presents its 29th annual show, Ready to Go, at the Spa Centre on Tuesday, November 21, and Wednesday, November 22.

The show is an annual extravaganza of dance, music, drama, mime, poetry and comedy, with the emphasis placed on ability over disability. It aims to challenge common misconceptions, with every member of the company given the chance to have their moment on stage.

The show has won many plaudits in the press down the years, being described as “theatre that breaks the rules” and “a wonderful and unforgettable evening”.

Artistic director Andy Bayliss said: In Side by Side there is no one star – everyone in the company is a star, always looking out for each other, caring, wanting to help, succeeding.

“Side by Side is more of a family than a company. It makes a very real difference to people’s lives.”

And Andy believes everyone involved benefits from the extensive rehearsals and the shows themselves.

He said: “Throughout the year, Side by Side members gain independence, but they are also interdependent team players working for each and helping each other.

“Side by Side is a theatre group like no other. It is a real honour to work with them. The enthusiasm and sheer joy of being on the stage comes across very strongly to the audience.

“It engages with the audience and really gives everyone a fantastic experience which they will remember forever.”

The show takes to the stage on the Tuesday at 7.30pm and on the Wednesday at 2pm and 7.30pm. Free tea and coffee will be provided at the Wednesday matinee performance.

Tickets cost £9, £9.50 and £7.50, £8 for concessions. Discounts are available for groups.

Visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or call 01926 334418 to book.

See www.sidebysidetheatre.co.uk for more information about the company.