‘Untouchable’ Norma Winstone to sing jazz favourites in Leamington

Leading British jazz vocalist Norma Winstone sings a selection of favourites, standards and new compositions in Leamington next week.

Winstone has been prominent in British and European jazz since she first attracted attention in the late 1960s when she shared the bill at Ronnie Scott’s with Roland Kirk.

Equally at home singing jazz standards or using the voice in more experimental ways, she has been associated with many on the British jazz circuit as well as European and American jazz musicians. Her recordings have consistently received critical acclaim and she has won numerous awards including Best Vocalist in the BBC Jazz Awards and Parliamentary Jazz Award for Best Vocalist. She was made an MBE in 2007 in recognition of services to British jazz.

Peter Bacon of The Jazz Breakfast said of her: “Winstone is not only a marvel when blending wordlessly with the other melody instruments, but she is the most subtle of interpreters of a lyric.”

Alyn Shipton of The Times similarly hailed Winstone’s talents, saying: “Right now, she is at the peak of her form. There is no jazz singer in the country to touch her.”

Accompanying Norma is bassist Adrian Litvinoff’s group Interplay, featuring Alan Wakeman on saxophone and flute, Richard Baker on trombone, Neil Hunter on piano and Dave Balen on drums and percussion.

The concert takes place at the Restaurant in the Park in Jephson Gardens on Monday, May 1, at 7.30pm. Visit www.wegottickets.com to book.

There will be a free public talk in The Studio in the Glasshouse at 5pm by Dr Roger Fagge of Warwick University titled Miles Davis and Doo Bop: Jazz meets Hip Hop. No booking is required, although places are limited.