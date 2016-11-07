Robbie Williams announces Coventry date

Singer Robbie Williams has announced he will bring his highly anticipated 2017 European stadium tour to Coventry.

The star will apppear on Tuesday June 13 as one of 29 shows across 18 different countries.

Robbie will perform a special one-off show at The Troxy in London tonight (Monday) to celebrate receiving the prestigious BRITs Icon Award.

The award is the highest accolade given by the BRIT Awards and has previously only been given to Elton John and David Bowie.

It is only presented to artists whose writing, recording and performances have set them apart as having made a lasting impact on British culture, recognising the very highest level of achievement in music.

Erasure will be joining Robbie Williams on the tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale on Friday November 11 from 10am.

They are priced at £99/ £75/ £65 (subject to per-ticket charge plus order processing fee) and are available from www.livenation.co.uk.