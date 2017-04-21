Public Service Broadcasting to headline Warwick Arts Centre

Public Service Broadcasting will head to the region later this year, touring in support of their new album Every Valley which is out in July.

A record dedicated to shining a light on the disenfranchised, Every Valley is set against a backdrop of industrial decline and neglected and abandoned communities across the western world, focusing on the history of the mining community in South Wales.

PSB have built a fearsome reputation as a live act and now, with three albums and an EP to draw from, these shows promise to be extra special as they put their unique spin on the stories told over the course of Every Valley.

Resident set design guru and all-round visual mastermind, Mr B, will reveal a new stage design for the tour, after the band retired their much-loved mechanised tribute to Sputnik to a packed Usher Hall as part of Edinburgh’s International Science Festival in April.

Speaking about the prospect of touring the new release J Willgoose Esq said: “The best part of any album release is getting the chance to play it live in front of an audience.

“We can’t wait to share this record with people and get out there and play the new material later this year.”

PSB play the Warwick Arts Centre on October 20. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 21.

For more information, visit www.warwickartscentre.co.uk