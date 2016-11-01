Love and laughs in classic farce at Talisman Theatre in Kenilworth

One of the great modern stage farces comes to Kenilworth next week when an Alan Ayckbourn classic is performed at the Talisman Theatre.

How The Other Half Loves premiered in 1969 and was the first Ayckbourn play to make it to Broadway. It has shown its enduring popularity with many revivals, including a well received 2016 West End production.

The action revolves around three couples. The husband of one is having an affair with the wife of another. Both are using the supposed domestic problems of a third couple as a reason for returning suspiciously late from their dalliances as they explain matters to their trusting partners in each of their living rooms. This simple premise builds using Ayckbourn’s dexterity with words and silences as the third couple become dinner guests of the others.

The cast includes Talisman favourite Bill Davis, who played Basil in its production of Fawlty Towers. He is joined by Linda Connor, Jimmy Proctor, Emma Searles, Jack Sargent and Katie-Anne Campbell who have all previously been well-reviewed on its stage.

Director Vanessa Comer said: “We just wanted to offer our audience some fun and laughter in these not so bright days, and this is one of Ayckbourn’s best.

“Human behaviour hasn’t altered so very much since the 1960s, so the play stands the test of time. He’s such a clever writer and we’re really enjoying working on it.”

Like many Ayckbourn plays, the staging is as important a contributor as the cast, with experienced designer Paul Chokran working on the set for the Talisman.

The play runs each night from Monday, November 7, to Saturday, November 12, with performances beginning at 7.30pm.

There is also a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, November 12.

Tickets cost £9 or £8.50 for concessions.

Call 856548 or visit talismantheatre.co.uk to book.