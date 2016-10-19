Legendary tale of King Arthur comes to the stage in Warwick

Michael Morpurgo’s epic tale of magic and heroism comes to Warwick this weekend when King Arthur takes to the stage.

The show runs at the bridge House Theatre on Saturday and Sunday October 22 and 23 at the Bridge House Theatre.

Sword fights, a classic battle between good and evil, a love story and enthralling storytelling come together to create the family show. The much-loved stories of King Arthur, Queen Guinevere, Sir Lancelot, the Lady of the Lake and the sword Excalibur come to life in this adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling novel.

The play tells of a boy who becomes stranded at sea and is rescued by a mysterious old man who claims to be none other than the great King Arthur Pendragon. Through the old king’s magical storytelling, the boy and the audience are transported back to the heady days of Camelot, the Knights of the Round Table, Merlin and his faithful hound, Bercelet, the Lady of the Lake and the sword in the stone.

Legendary adventures of brave chivalry and battles, the search for the Holy Grail and the great betrayal of Lancelot and Guinevere are all part of the production from the award-winning Story Pocket Theatre. The show comes direct to Warwick after a l premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it won rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Jon Campling will star as Merlin and King Arthur. Jon is best known as Regis Lucis Caelum in the film Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV and as a Death Eater in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He is joined on stage by Thomas Gilbey, most recently seen as the head of the Joey puppet in War Horse, as young Arthur and Sarine Sofair from Game of Thrones as Guinevere and the Lady of the Lake. Nigel Munson, Otis Waby, Mackenzie Scott and Luke Pitman complete the cast.

Michael Morpurgo has been Story Pocket Theatre’s patron since the company formed in 2013 and gave special permission to adapt his novel forthe stage.

The show starts at 2.30pm and is suitable for those aged seven and above. Call 776438 or visit the theatre, on the campus of Warwick School in Myton Road, to book.