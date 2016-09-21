Lee Mead performs favourites for an enchanted evening at the Spa Centre

Musical star Lee Mead will perform much-loved show tunes at the Spa Centre in Leamington on Sunday October 2.

Currently winning of rave reviews for his portrayal of Caractacus Potts in the critically acclaimed national tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Lee will sing a wide range of songs from the musicals along with some additional favourites in his new show, Some Enchanted Evening.

Musical numbers include Singin’ In The Rain, Luck Be A Lady, Where Or When, I Fall In Love Too Easily, I’ll See You In My Dreams , Almost Like Being in Love, All The Things You Are, A Foggy Day ( In London Town) and Feeling Good.

Lee won the coveted role of Joseph in the TV series Any Dream Will Do in 2007. He has since appeared in Joseph, Wicked and Legally Blonde on the West End stage before scoring a coveted role in the long running BBC One drama Casualty playing the character of Lofty.

Lee will be accompanied by his band with musical director Mason Neely, who also produced Lee’s Top 20 album Some Enchanted Evening.

The show starts at 7,30pm. Tickets cost £22.

Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book or for more information.