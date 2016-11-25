Learn all about the wonders of the world during lectures

Gravitational waves in space, the science of emotions and the chemistry of baking will be just a few of the topics covered in Christmas lectures.

The talks organised by the University of Warwick will kick offon Monday November 28 covering six different science topics.

The Christmas lectures programme has built up momentum over the past five years and has evolved into a six-date spectacular, packed full with special effects and exhilarating experiments and staged in the 570 seater Theatre at Warwick Arts Centre.

Ally Caldecote, senior teaching fellow in the physics department, organises the event every year. She said: “Don’t think of them as ‘lectures’ – you won’t be sat silently in your seats – think of them as science extravaganzas. There will be explosions. There will be fire. There will be mind-bending audience participation and there will be Pikachu.”

The University of Warwick’s Christmas Lecture series begins on Monday 28 November and runs until Friday 9 December. All the talks are open to the public and tickets cost £3.50, but are free to schools.

For details or to book tickets visit www.warwickartscentre.co.uk or contact the box office on 024 7652 4524.