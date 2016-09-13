Leamington musicians play to help tackle homelessness

Oasis guru Alan McGee is teaming up with bands in Leamington as part of his new campaign against homelessness.

The music mogul launched a new nationwide campaign called Musicians Against Homelessness earlier this year to raise funds for the charity Crisis.

The campaign is supported by Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, Trainspotting author Irvine Walsh, Britpop favourites Cast, punk heroes the Buzzcocks,seminal ‘80s indie act The Jesus & Mary Chain and hundreds more bands.

Bands in Leamington-Spa have rallied to the cause. Katalina Kicks, The Rushmore, The Hungry Ghosts and Chasing Deer will play an MAH fund-raising concert at the Zephyr Lounge on Friday September 30.

Alan McGee said: “I am delighted that young bands of this calibre want to be part of this campaign.

“The support in Leamington has been tremendous and inspiring and it’s fantastic to see so many come forward to take part.

“Although our primary concern is to combat the scourge of homelessness it is vital that the MAH gigs also give up-and-coming bands and artists to opportunity to play to larger audiences.”

Ed Tait, director of fundraising for Crisis, said: “The support of Musicians Against Homelessness comes at an important time. Homelessness is devastating, leaving people vulnerable and isolated. With rough sleeping rising steeply across England, unfortunately our services are all the more important.”

McGee, who formed Creation Records and manages bands including Black Grape and The Jesus & Mary Chain, said: “We are trying to build a new wave of opportunities for young bands.”

All About Music promoter Dermot O’Flynn said: “The headliners on the night, Katalina Kicks, won All About the Music in 2015 and got to play at a major festival in Croatia. They’re brilliant to see live, and with great local bands like The Rushmore, Chasing Deer and The Hungry Ghosts all supporting them, it’s going to be a fantastic night.”

Tickets are on sale from wegottickets.com and will be available on the door on the night.