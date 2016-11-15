Laconic laughter with Rich Hall in Leamington

The deadpan drawl of Rich Hall will entertain comedy fans at the Spa Centre in Leamington this weekend.

The award-winning Montana native, renowned for his expertly crafted tirades and delightful musical sequences, will bring his plain-spoken growling indignation and acerbic observations to the venue’s main stage on Saturday November 19.

Rich is the star of the critically acclaimed BBC 4 documentaries Rich Hall’s California Stars, Rich Hall’s You Can Go To Hell, I’m Going To Texas and Rich Hall’s Inventing the Indian.

His critically acclaimed grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and trapid-fire wit.

The award-winning MontaScotland on Sunday described his performance as “as close as it gets to a guaranteed good show”, and The Sun said he is a “comedy phenomenon”.

Rich has also become well known for his television and radio work, including regular appearances on Very British Problems, Stand Up For The Week, QI, Live At The Apollo, Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The O2, Have I Got News For You, Rich Hall’s Cattle Drive, Rich Hall’s Gone Fishing and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

He also created the comic Tennesseean country musician Otis Lee Crenshaw, and recently returned to BBC Radio 4 t with ‘Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown’, following the closing stages of the US Presidential race, offering an acerbic look at the electoral system and the two candidates.

The show starts at 7.30pm.Tickets cost £16.

Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book or for more information.