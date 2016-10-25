King of camp Julian Clary to mince into Leamington

A masterclass in camp comedy is promised when Julian Clary takes to the stage in Leamington next week.

The Joy of Mincing is the comedian, author and broadcaster’s celebration of 30 years as one of Britain’s most popular comics.

It covers topics including the ups and downs of his sordid love life and the true account of how he saved Dame Joan Collins’ life.

Julian said: ““How delightful to be mincing around more of the UK. It’s marvellous to be getting stuck into some smut and innuendo once again.”

Julian’s popularity has endured across a three-decade career in showbusiness. With a variety of credits to his name, Julian’s colourful career has seen him win Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, become a Sunday Times best-selling novelist, complete countless smash-hit tours and front a brand new three-part natural history series for ITV, entitled Nature Nuts, which aired in August.

Last year, Julian added ‘children’s author’ to his long list of credits, publishing The Bolds.

The Times said of the show: “He never falters. It’s absolute fluff, but he pulls it off.”

What’s On Stage hailed it as “outrageously funny,” showing “a master comedian at the top of his game”.

Julian Clary comes to the Spa Centre on Saturday November 5 at 7.30pm. The show is suitable for ages 16 and above. Tickets cost £23 or £20 for concessions.

Call 334418 or visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.