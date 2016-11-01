Kermode leads line-up of top critics coming to Warwick Arts Centre

Mark Kermode heads a line-up of some the UK’s most respected cinema critics and academics heading to Warwick Arts Centre.

The Talking Film series runs until December 7 and encompasses zombies, railways and Shakespeare.

The continuing phenomenon of the zombie film is dissect with the Day of the Dead film talk tomorrow (Saturday). Film critic and horror genre expert Nigel Floyd will take the audience on a journey from the genesis of the undead in the 1970s through to the modern zombies portrayed in 28 Days Later and other films. Visitors will also be treated to a full-length screening of The Girl With All The Gifts as part of this event.

Britain on Film: Railways, which is presented at the venue on Wednesday November 16, is a new collection of rare and nostalgic archive films that document not just the glories of the railways but also the history of the 20th century. There will be an opening talk by railways expert and railway engineering consultant Quentin MacDonald.

Mark Kermode, famed for his writings in The Observer and for presenting The Culture Show on BBC 2 and his weekly film review with Simon Mayo on 5 Live, comes to the venue on Sunday November 27 for a special screening and ‘in conversation’ event, laced with clips and stills.

Since movies began, Shakespeare has been on the big screen. The Bard In Hollywood, presented by Film London chief executive Adrian Wootton on Sunday December 3, is a film talk exploring the world of Shakespeare on screen. The talk will be accompanied by a screening of Kiss Me Kate.

Call 024 7652 4524 for full details of the programme or to book tickets to any of the events.