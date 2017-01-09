Heavyweights named in line-up for Slam Dunk festival

The Movielife, The Bronx and Beartooth are among the latest names to be added to this year’s Slam Dunk Festival which heads to the region this summer.

Leading the charge on the latest line up announcement are US titans Beartooth who will be bringing their tectonic breakdowns to travelling one day festival.

After forming in 2012, Beartooth have become one of the most talked-about and celebrated new faces in modern hardcore, delivering blistering ready-made anthems and staggering live shows around the world.

With second album Aggressive was released last summer and cemented their position at heavy music’s head table.

The Aussie trail-blazers Tonight Alive have taken on the biggest festival stages in the world with their catalogue of potent pop-laden hits - lead by Jenna McDougall, the band has seen a global legion of fans follow their every move.

Other additions to the line-up include Against Me!, The Bronx, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, Trophy Eyes and Like Pacific.

Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann said: “Goldfinger doesn't tour like we used to but I hope we can still hold true to who we been as far as an epic touring band.

“England is my favourite country to play shows in and I will be bringing my best suit.

“We have a new record coming out this year and I'm stoked to play new songs and so excited to be on stage again.”

Previously announced acts include Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings.

Slam Dunk takes place at the Genting Arena in Birmingham on Saturday, May 27, before travelling to Leeds the following day and then Hatfield on Monday, May 29.

Advance tickets cost £44 or £49 and are available via www.slamdunkmusic.com