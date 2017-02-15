Get adventurous at night of films in Leamington

Real-life action and adventure comes to Leamington next week when a festival of exhilarating films comes to the Spa Centre.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to the venue on Wednesday, February 22, promising an evening of big-screen thrills.

The short films, starring the world’s top adventurers on journeys in extraordinary locations, are selected from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival held every year in the Canadian Rockies.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “The tour is more than a series of exhilarating film nights.

“Each screening offers a real sense of community, bringing together people with a wide range of outdoor passions. And we guarantee that viewers will leave with new enthusiasm and inspiration for their own adventures too.”

The night will feature seven diverse films. They include Dog Power, offering a rare view into the world of dog-powered sports, Four Mums in a Boat, telling the story of a group of women who decided to row across the Atlantic, Max Your Days, encouraging viewers to squeeze adventure into every hour, and Metronomic, set high above the Gorges du Verdon in France, where a skilful blend of artists and high-level balancing athletes play a high-energy symphony devoted to risk.

The evening lasts about two-and-a-half hours, with a free prize giveaway.

The tour is part of the wider Banff World Tour, which travels the globe each year, visiting nearly 50 countries and reaching more than 400,000 people worldwide.

The event starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £13.50. The films are suitable for ages 12 and above.

Visit www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk or call 334418 to book or for more information.