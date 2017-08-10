Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From an evening with a leading novelist to an explosive proms concert, there's lots going on...

1 BOOKS

Philippa Gregory, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick School, August 16

Best-selling historical novelist Philippa Gregory will be talking about her latest book The Last Tudor at a special event in the run-up to this year’s Warwick Words History Festival. A story of betrayal and divided loyalties in the battle for the throne of England, The Last Tudor is the final novel in Philippa Gregory’s Tudor series. “Philippa Gregory is a previous festival guest and we are delighted to welcome her to Warwick for this special pre-festival event,” said Warwick Words History Festival executive director Helen Meeke. “This year marks Philippa’s 30th anniversary in writing and she is a recognised authority on women’s history.”

2 FAMILY

Family Fun Day and Dog Show, Compton Verney, August 13

Featuring vintage games for the whole family, crafty hands-on fun and laughs galore with Hand to Mouth Theatre Company’s new show, there’s a huge range of canine capers for people and their pooches to enjoy. There will be Waggiest Tail and Best Puppy competitions, as well as demonstrations of Heelwork to Music, a chance to meet the Heelwork-to-Music Crufts Champion as well as gun dogs, shire horses and the return of the ever-popular duck herding! Avonvale Veterinary Practice will also be on hand to give free animal health and welfare advice for pets.

3MUSIC

Battle Proms, Ragley Hall, August 13

Since their first concert in 1997 the Battle Proms have been treating their audiences to a heady mix of sublime classical music, carefully choreographed Spitfire and cavalry displays, dramatic cannon fire and stunning firework finales. As the series enters its 20th anniversary year, the lakeside setting at Ragley will once again provide a striking backdrop to the pyrotechnics. It also claims to be the only place in the world where Beethoven’s Battle Symphony is performed as he intended –with 193 live firing cannon. The Red Devils – the British Army and Parachute Regiment’s official display team – will also perform their daring freefall display in the skies above the concert, and the Grace Spitfire team will put on a choreographed display.

4 MUSIC

Lambchop, The Assembly, Leamington, August 12

The critically acclaimed American genre-blenders were initially indebted to traditional country, but their music has subsequently moved through a range of influences including post-rock, soul and lounge music. They had their critical and commercial breakthrough in 2000 with the release of the album Nixon, with adventurous new album Flotus similarly well received.

5 MUSIC

Oddfellows Brass, Leamington town hall, August 13

Expect an afternoon of toe-tapping show tunes, family-favourite film scores and old favourites. The upbeat, award-winning band are sponsored by the Oddfellows friendly society, which offers care, advice and support to people in times of need. The concert is in aid of British Blind Sport.

