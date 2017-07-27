Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a folk extravaganza to an electro-pop icon, there's lots to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Warwick Folk Festival, Warwick School, Myton Road, Warwick, until July 30

It’s one of the biggest events on the county’s music calendar, and this year it’s headlined by award-winning Scottish singer Barbara Dickson, who takes to the stage on Sunday. Barbara and pianist Nick Holland will explore her catalogue of songs as they perform a range of material drawing on Barbara’s folk roots, along with works by contemporary greats and some of her classic hits. Other acts include the enthralling Spooky Men’s Chorale, the evergreen Oysterband and Goitse from Ireland.

Visitors can also enjoy a full programme of energetic ceilidhs, concerts, singarounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances or full-on gigs, as well as learn a new skill in the workshops programme, taste street food or simply relax in the wine and cocktail bar.

Details: warwickfolkfestival.co.uk



2 THEATRE

The Tudor Dynasty, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, July 30

The Made in 48 Hours team will once again attempt the seemingly impossible – learning lines, rehearsing moves, finding costumes, putting up the set and delivering a rip-roaring comedy all in just two days. The story is a retelling of the tale of Henry VIII and his six wives but set against the back drop of the 1980s. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to charity and this year’s show will be supporting Tash’s Bashes – a year of events to support secondary breast cancer research.

The cause has been set up by Natasha Fermor , who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal of Tash’s Bashes is to raise £50,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Details: 07886 415129



3 MUSIC

Gary Numan, The Assembly, Leamington, July 29

The electro-pop icon is enjoying a critical renaissance at present. His most recent album Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind) earned some of the best reviews of his career, and he has a new album called Savage: Songs From A Broken World being released in September. Numan was recently given the Inspiration Award for songwriting and composition at the Ivor Novellos, honouring a career that has included hits such as Are ‘Friends’ Electric? and Cars. Expect a smattering of well-known tracks among fresh and intriguing new material.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



4 FAMILY

Baba Yaga’s House, Foundry Wood, Leamington, July 29

Baba Yaga‘s House is a ramshackle old cottage, which roams the land on chicken legs, while Baba flies across the landscape in her giant pestle and mortar, and though she may seem scary, she might tell your fortune, in exchange for a year of your life, or then again she might just eat you. Of course. Inspired by Slavic fairytales, adapted over centuries to excite and scare children and adults alike, Baba Yaga’s House promises a new, unique, bizarre and defiantly non-cutesy walkabout for all the family.

Details: foundrywood.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Aswad, Rialto Reborn, Coventry, July 29

The British reggae pioneers, best known for hits Don’t Turn Around and Shine, promise summery vibes.

Details: showtimelive.co.uk