Five of the best things to do around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a taste of Thailand to rootsy reggae sounds, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Thai Festival, Warwick Racecourse, July 16

The racecourse comes alive this weekend with a vibrant mix of Thai food, music and dance. The Thai Festival is a chance to experience authentic Thai culture including classical dancing, a Thai puppet show, Thai boxing, sword fighting, handicrafts, entertainment, fruit carving and Thai massage. There will also be a Buddhist ceremony with local Thai people taking gifts to the Buddhist temple.

Details: warwickrotary.org.uk

2 MUSIC

Toots and the Maytals, The Assembly, Leamington, July 19

One of the all-time great ska and reggae groups come to Leamington next week. Led by the charismatic Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert, The Maytals formed in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1961. Toots popularised the reggae sound with hits such as Do The Reggay - widely acknowledged as the first song ever to feature the word reggae - Pressure Drop, 54-46 (That’s My Number), Sweet and Dandy, Monkey Man, Funky Kingston and Reggae Got Soul. Over the past five decades, Toots has influenced countless artists, including The Specials, The Clash and Amy Winehouse, and has toured with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow and Los Lonely Boys. A five time Grammy nominee, Toots and The Maytals won the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Reggae album with True Love. The album featured re-recorded classic hits alongside popular and legendary artists including Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, No Doubt, Ben Harper, The Roots and Shaggy – showing their creative powers remain undimmed.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com

3 FAMILY

Warwick Beer Festival, Warwick Racecourse, July 21 and 22

Beer and cider lovers are preparing to flock to Warwick to sample some of the best tipples the UK has to offer at this year’s beer festival. More than 2,500 people are expected to descend on Warwick Racecourse for the two-day event, organised by historic group Warwick Court Leet, which is set to feature around 85 different barrelled beers and over 30 unique ciders. There will be hot food available and music across the two days, including live perform-

ances on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Details: warwickbeerfestival.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, until July 15

There’s still time to catch this Wodehouse-inspired comedy in which the effervescent, aristocratic fool Bertie Wooster has to be saved from various scrapes by his dutiful valet Jeeves

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk

5PHOTOGRAPHY

James Callaghan, East Lodge, Jephson Gardens, Leamington, until August 4

Striking images of Jephson Gardens at night are now on show at the East Lodge. Photographer James Callaghan was inspired by his childhood memories of the Leamington Lights illumination shows of the 1950s. “They were a magical event, I thought it would be wonderful to see them again, but in the meantime decided to illuminate the gardens myself!” said James. Admission is free.

Details: www.jamescallaghan.co.uk