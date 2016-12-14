Festive fairytale fun with a twist at the Priory Theatre in Kenilworth

A brand-new version of the fairytale favourite Red Riding Hood takes to the stage as this year’s pantomime at the Talisman Theatre in Kenilworth.

And the show’s writer and director, Stephen Duckham, promises “all the fun of the traditional family pantomime, with quite a few twists”.

In this new version of the age-old story, we meet Red Riding Hood, Peter the wood cutter, the Three Little Pigs, Granny and all the people of the village of Fiddleton Fernley as they do battle with a very different Big Bad Wolf.

The show’s cast combines experience and youth, with many faces likely to be familiar to Talisman regulars.

Stephen said: “It’s been a delight to re-visit this lovely pantomime.

“The recent emphasis on Disney-related classics such as Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty has left it undeservingly over-looked and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed taking its plot and this delightful cast all the way to a fine panto.”

The set is designed by last year’s Fairy Bow Bells, Gill Bowser, and brings the Talisman’s technical skills to the fore. Choreography is by Sally Joliffe.

The venue enjoys consistent full-houses in the two weeks of its panto every year.

The show runs from Sunday December 18 to New Year’s Eve with most performances beginning at 7.30pm, as well as matinees at 3.30pm on the December 18, 27 and 31.

Tickets cost £9.50. Visit www.talismantheatre.co.uk or call 856548 to book.