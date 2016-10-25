An award-winning ‘family rave’ comes to Leamington this weekend.

Big Fish Little Fish takes place at the Assembly on Sunday from 2pm to 4.30pm, with a Halloween theme.

It has been voted Best Family Event for the past two years at the National Family Arts Festival, and has been running regularly in London since 2013. The event has also been named in the top 10 of Time Out London’s 101 Best Things to do with Kids in London.

Mark Archer, one half of rave duo ALTERN8, will be DJing to a crowd of around 800 parents and children aged from babies to eight-year-olds.

Mark previously played at the Birmingham Big Fish Little Fish event in May. He said: “It was brilliant to play proper oldskool to a room where half of the people have probably never heard it before and everyone was dancing.”

The family rave includes a multi-sensory dance floor with club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons, huge bouncy balloons and a giant parachute dance.

There is also a play area with tents and tunnels and a safe-space for babies with a ball pool and soft mats, alongside a craft area. The rave has an optional Halloween fancy dress theme.

Big Fish Little Fish founder and chief executive Hannah Saunders said: “We aim to blow the roof off with the ultimate family frolic – see you on the dancefloor!”

Visit www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk to book or for more information about the event.