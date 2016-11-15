Enjoy the magic of cinema at symphony orchestra concert in Leamington

Experience the thrill of live music from the silver screen in a concert for the family at Leamington’s Spa Centre on Sunday November 20 at 3pm.

Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra’s annual Family Concert is an established favourite in Warwick and Leamington’s musical calendar, and this year’s promises much-loved film and TV scores by musical greats such as John Williams and Richard Rodgers.

The programme will be conducted and introduced by the WSO’s associate conductor Paul Leddington Wright, familiar to many through his work on BBC Songs of Praise, as well as his long-standing role as director of the St Michael’s Singers of Coventry Cathedral.

Works being performed include the themes from Schindlers List and Star Wars by John Williams and Out of Africa by John Barry, alongside some newer sound tracks such as the Theme from Downton Abbey by John Lunn. The orchestra will also be celebrating the Sound of Music, the Bridge over the River Kwai and Walton’s music from Henry V. There may even be some audience participation.

Raymond Joyce, chair of WSO and principal horn player, said: “We will be attempting to lift the roof off the Spa Centre in our latest family concert. It is always a hugely enjoyable occasion and we love entertaining our audience, young and old, and encouraging them to take part.”

Tickets cost £14 and £18 for adults and half price for students and children. Visit Presto Classical in Leamington or the website www.wso.org.uk or call 850385 to book or for more information.