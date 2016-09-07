Cricketing laughs with Aggers and Tuffers in Leamington

Two of the most recognisable voices from British sports broadcasting will resound around the Spa Centre in Leamington later this month.

Test Match Special presenrers Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell - known to many as Aggers and Tuffers - will be regaling the audience with tales from the commentary box and insights into the world of cricket.

But it’s not all for sports buffs, with plenty promised to keep non-fans entertained.

Phil Tufnell had a reputation as the ‘bad boy’ of English cricket in the 1990s, rarely seen off the field without a cigarette in his hand. But he was also a supremely talented spin bowler, and became something of a folk hero.

Since retiring, he has carved out a successful TV career, appearing in reality shows such as I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and Strictly Come Dancing, and he is Matt Dawson’s opposing team captain of BBC’s A Question of Sport.

In addition to the anecdotes and humour, there will be a chance for the audience to tweet Aggers with their own questions.

The event is being run in aid of the Professional Cricketers Association , with money from ticket sales going to the organisation’s Benevolent Fund.

The event takes place on Thursday September 22 from 7.30pm. Call 334418 to book or for more information.