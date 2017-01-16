Chamber music with renowned violinist Nicola Benedetti at Warwick Arts Centre

Globally acclaimed violinist Nicola Benedetti promises to captivate audiences at Warwick Arts Centre next week.

She presents an evening of chamber music on Friday January 27 with cellist Leonard Elschenbroich and pianist Alexei Grynyuk.

The Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio will present a unique programme for the evening featuring classics and new pieces. Opening the concert will be Ravel’s only piano trio, while Brahms’s B major trio will close the night.

In between, they will play a new piece by Arlene Sierra, Butterflies Remember a Mountain. Benedetti and Elschenbroich will also perform Mark Anthony Turnage’s Duo, which was composed exclusively for them.

Nicola Benedetti is one of the leading violinists of her generation and works with many of the world’s most renowned orchestras and conductors.

Recent performances include opening the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2016/17 season in September and her debut with the Leipzig Gewandhausorchester.

Leonard Elschenbroich has been described by the New York Times as a “musician of great technical prowess, intellectual curiosity and expressive depth”. Alexei Grynyuk is an award-winning pianist and Benedetti’s duo partner. Together they regularly perform recitals around the world.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £17.

Visit warwickartscentre.co.uk or call 024 7652 4524 to book or for more information.