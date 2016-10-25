Bringing a slice of the East with new display at Compton Verney

One of the most promising artists in the world will bring a unique installation entitled The Ritual to Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park.

The Chinese-born British artist and social commentator Aowen Jin presents it as part of the Museums at Night festival.

Compton Verney won the Museums at Night Connect competition, beating off four other museums and heritage venues across the UK to win an Aowen Jin artist event for the venue. The Ritual will open on Saturday, October 29, and run until Saturday, November 13.

In The Ritual, Aowen will bring the magic of Chinese spiritual tradition alive within the Compton Gallery hall and chapel by shaping it into her own sacred sphere.

In this expanse she will use illusion to create a massive phosphorescent rice field installation which visitors will see shine, glow and fade as they cast light over it with UV torches.

During the show visitors will be given a bowl of rice to participate in the ritual and create an offering in the main hall.

In the evening, they will be given UV torches to reveal the magic, as the specially treated rice reacts to UV lights and glows in the dark.

Glowing rice trails will guide visitors to various artworks spread across the grounds, leading to the gallery’s newly refurbished ‘Capability’ Brown chapel and crypt where they’ll uncover a series of works by Aowen and other artists that she has curated.

Aowen explained: “The artwork was inspired by Compton Verney’s impressive collection of Chinese bronze works, dating back almost 4,000 years. Vessels that were used for ancient rituals dominate these artefacts.

“I am creating a contemporary show that reflects the culture, tradition and history behind these objects – which is now largely lost, but which is still a crucial influence in China’s culture today.”

