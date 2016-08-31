Big names on their way to arts centre

Warwick Arts Centre’s autumn programme promises big names and something for everyone over the coming months.

Comedian Catherine Tate, singer/songwriter Billy Bragg and actors Imogen Stubbs and Natalie Casey lead the way, with a range of acclaimed theatre and dance companies also heading to the venue.

Things I Know to be True, presented by Frantic Assembly and The State Theatre Company of South Australia, tells the story of a family and marriage through the eyes of four grown siblings struggling to define themselves beyond their parents’ love and expectations. It features the all-star cast of Matthew Barker, Natalie Casey, Richard Mylan, Kirsty Oswald, Ewan Stewart and Imogen Stubbs and includes Frantic Assembly’s signature physical energy.

Terence Rattigan’s classic 1936 comedy, French Without Tears, is brought to the stage by English Touring Theatre and follows the activities and calamities of a group of young men who fall for the charms of a beautiful visitor to their French Summer school.

The exuberant Kneehigh return with a music and dance bonanza, retelling Michael Morpurgo’s story of war prejudice and love – 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips.

Comedy this season comes in the form of household names and comedy circuit greats, including Catherine Tate, Romesh Ranganathan, Nina Conti, Seann Walsh and Ross Noble. Folk favourites Kate Rusby, Billy Bragg and Seth Lakeman and rock ‘n’ roll royalty, Queen’s Brian May, lead the music programme.

Family shows include The Very Hungry Caterpillar and the tale of Molly’s Marvellous Moustache.

Julia Donaldson’s ever popular Stick Man arrives for Christmas.

Orchestral visitors include The Hallé and the mammoth soundscape of the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra

The Mead Gallery’s stunning exhibition, The Human Document showcases the captivating photography of persuasion from 1930s America alongside photography from world renowned contemporary artists.

The dance programme has an international feel and features some of the most celebrated artists in the world.

The Aditi Mangaldas Company’s Inter_rupted combines the ancient art of Kathak with a 21st- century sound, rhythm and light and is presented by Dance Umbrella, and East Midlands based Aakash Odedra Compnay choreographs sublime dance and spoken word in the piece I Imagine.

Programme director Julia Carruthers said: “Our autumn season has something for everyone – it’s a perfect recipe for the most enjoyable of times.

“We will, as always, welcome back old friends of ours with open arms, and if you have never visited us before then I think autumn 2016 is the perfect time to do so.”

Visit www.warwickarts centre.co.uk or call 024 7652 4524 for more information.