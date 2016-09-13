Search

Roald Dahl Day celebrates 100 years since author’s birth

Roald Dahl at work in his famous writing hut

Exactly 100 years ago today Roald Dahl was born and children and adults around the world will be coming together to celebrate the life and works of the much-loved author.

