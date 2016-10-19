Permanent exhibition goes behind the scenes at the RSC.

It will be curtains up at the RSC for its first ever permanent exhibition devoted to the staging of Shakespeare’s plays on Saturday October 22

Opening in time for the half term holiday, the family-friendly attraction entitled The Play’s The Thing, will be in the Swan Wing at the company’s home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

It allows visitors to explore the imaginative ways that Shakespeare’s stories, settings and characters have been brought to life on stage.

This immersive exhibition highlights some of the RSC’s most iconic theatre productions and features treasures from the archive, including rarely-seen props, exquisite costumes and original set designs.

It also reveals some of the RSC’s more gory theatrical secrets, including how a snapping carrot can replicate the noise of bone breaking, how crispy cereals and glue are mixed to make scabs and how actors keep soup in their mouths so they can ‘vomit’ on stage.

Hands-on digital experiences include a magic costume mirror for visitors to try on virtual costumes, the Quick Change Challenge, changing a costume against the clock with Velcro, buttons and magnets, or the chance to stand on the RSC stage through state of the art technology.

Visitors will also be able to explore how set design, lighting, sound and music all help to create the world on stage.

For further details about the new exhibition visit www.rsc.org.uk.