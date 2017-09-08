5 things to do in and around Leamington Spa

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to the area this week.

1 THEATRE

Reasons to be Cheerful, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 8 and 9

The pioneering disabled-led theatre company Graeae returns with its acclaimed musical Reasons to be Cheerful. Following a successful tour in 2012 which was seen by almost 12,000 people and a series of concert performances last year, this joyful and defiant production has been performed around the world – even in front of the Queen. Spasticus Autisticus, the Ian Dury-penned disability rights anthem which features in the show, was performed by the cast at the London 2012 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony and, despite being banned by the BBC in 1981, broadcast worldwide in front of an audience of over a billion.

This coming of age tale rejoices in the infectious and enduring music of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, featuring classic songs including Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick, Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, What A Waste and the titular Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3). Expect a loud, bold and jubilant night at the theatre.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk/event/reasons-to-be-cheerful

2 THEATRE

Rumours, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, until September 16

An elegant dinner for eight to celebrate Vivian and Charley Brooke’s wedding anniversary on a summer’s evening - what could go wrong? As the guests arrive they find their host Charley, a prominent government minister, in his bedroom too dazed to explain what has happened to him or why his wife Vivien appears to be missing. Rumours is the first farce Neil Simon penned. After its success on Broadway in 1988, the author wrote this ‘British’ version of the play. The evening revolves around the guests’ frantic efforts to spare their friend, and themselves, from scandal.

Details: priorytheatre.co.uk

3 FAMILY

International N Gauge Show, Warwickshire Exhibition Centre, Fosse Way, September 9 And 10

N Gauge modelling is meticulously accurate working models of trains that are no bigger than the size of a thumb. There will be more than 30 tracks on display depicting Modern, Steam, American and Continental layouts, as well as societies for enthusiasts.

Details: ngaugeshow.co.uk

4 ART

Slate@Sea, Slate Gallery, Oxford Street, Leamington, ends today (September 8)

As the summer holidays drift into our memories, there’s still time to fix those post-holiday blues with an array of artworks inspired by getting away from it all. Some 14 artists are exhibiting, with painting, photography, pottery and jewellery on show. “I can guarantee this exhibition is calming and beautiful,” said gallery owner Kate Livingston.

Details: www.facebook.com/Slate-Art-Gallery-334313690321426

5 FAMILY

Pump Room Gardens, Leamington, September 9 and 10

The annual festival returns, promising treats for food lovers from far and wide. Attractions include a Kids’ Cookery School, Cookery Theatre and live entertainment, as well as exhibitors displaying culinary skills and selling exotic cuisine. The festival has grown to become one of the most popular events in the town’s calendar and attracts over 25,000 food lovers from the local region and beyond.

Details: www.leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk