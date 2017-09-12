10 acts to see at new festival in the region

Inaugural Beyond The Tracks festival heads to region this weekned

Beyond The Tracks festival heads to the region this weekend for three days of live music.

Taking place at Eastside City Park in Birmingham City Centre, the festival will be headlined by Orbital on Friday, Ocean Colour Scene on Saturday and Editors on Sunday.

Day and weekend tickets are available from www.beyondthetracks.co.uk

Ahead of the festival, here’s a run-down of 10 acts not to miss:

Orbital

Friday, Main Stage

One of the most recognisable names in electronic music history, Orbital have blazed a trail as icons of an entire scene.

Transcending genres and eras, their reputation as a live force has returned with a flurry with their reunion this year, after five years apart for the Hartnoll brothers.

With new music in the pipeline, expect their set at Beyond The Tracks to be another phenomenal demonstration of their unparalleled live show - with their final UK Festival set of the summer.

Ocean Colour Scene

Saturday, Main Stage

Legends and local heroes Ocean Colour Scene need no introduction. For nearly thirty years, their tales of modern British life have garnered them a devoted following that finds thousands flocking to their sets each and every year.

Promising a special hometown show, expect all the classics when Simon, Steve, Oscar and Raymond roll into Eastside City Park.

Editors

Sunday, Main Stage

Editors have carved their own mesmeric path over the course of their career - playing huge stadium shows and festival headline moments across Europe in the process.

Lead by the unmistakable vocals of frontman Tom Smith, and after being born out of Birmingham in the early days of their career - their headline moment at Beyond The Tracks is one the city has been waiting for.

Hands in the air, singalongs all around and more - Editors are ready to add another moment to their phenomenal career.

Leftfield

Friday, Main Stage

One of the most critically revered names in electronica, Leftfield are the purveyors of invigorating and engrossing beats.

Taking to the Main Stage at Beyond The Tracks just before Orbital, it promises to be a double bill that electronic music fans have longed to see, with Leftfield performing seminal debut album Leftism in full.

Maximo Park

Saturday, Main Stage

Geordie art-rock weaves Maximo Park remain a live force to be reckoned with. Over a decade of boundary-pushing sounds and deep reflections on live in the modern age, hits like Apply Some Pressure, Our Velocity, Girls Who Play Guitars and Graffiti are destined to trigger unbridled scenes when they head to Beyond The Tracks on Saturday night.

The Jesus & Mary Chain

Sunday, Main Stage

Up there as one of the most influential bands in British music history, The Jesus & Mary Chain’s return has been met with a truly euphoric response.

Debut album Psychocandy remains one of the key records of the past 30 years, and after returning this year with their first album in more than 17 years,

The Jesus & Mary Chain are back in rip-roaring form. Don’t miss the chance to witness a true institution in the flesh.

Superfood

Saturday, Second Stage

Headlining the second stage at Beyond The Tracks on Saturday night, Superfood’s set is destined to be a homecoming of triumphant proportions.

A key force from the city’s ‘B-Town’ scene a few years ago, they remain one of the most celebrated exports of recent times - with new record Bambino already garnering huge acclaim and plaudits with its refreshing new vision. Pointing to the future, be down the front for this one.

Wild Beasts

Sunday, Main Stage

Full of different flavours and always looking ahead, Wild Beasts have become one of the UK’s most exciting and dynamic bands.

Coming into their own with the neon-drenched hooks of latest album Boy King, their performance at Beyond The Tracks is sure to garner a whole flock of new fans from the first note.

Slowdive

Sunday, Main Stage

One of the most beloved bands of the early 1990s, Slowdive’s reputation for crafting incredible soundscapes is truly unrivalled.

The shoegaze pioneers return with new material this year has been met with universal acclaim, with a live show that spans across their storied career and into the future, making them an unmissable moment at Beyond The Tracks on Sunday

Nadine Shah

Sunday, Main Stage

Receiving huge acclaim from the likes of BBC 6 Music, Nadine Shah is the breakthrough voice of the year.

The Newcastle-born songwriter has continued to push the boundaries of her sound, receiving comparisons to the likes of PJ Harvey and Anna Calvi in the process.

With new album Holiday Destination released at the end of August, this is the chance to catch Nadine before things truly take off.

The three day festival will also see performances by the likes of The Coral, Carl Barat & The Jackals, Faithless (DJ Set), Peter Hook & The Light, Jagwar Ma, Pixx, The Twang, Jaws and more.

Day and weekend tickets are available via https://beyondthetracks.seetickets.com/tour/beyond-the-tracks